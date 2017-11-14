Local

South Pointe High student brought knives to school, Rock Hill police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 14, 2017 12:13 PM

ROCK HILL

A South Pointe High School student admitted bringing knives to school Monday morning, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The report says two students told the school resource officer at about 9:30 a.m. that a student brought knives to class and many students were scared.

Two school assistant principals took the student out of class. The student admitted she had two knives in her backpack, the report says.

One knife was 3 inches long and the other was over 2 inches long, the report says.

The student said the knives were for “personal protection.”

The student was issued a juvenile summons for carrying a weapon on school property.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Vehaun lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years

    Rock Hill City Manager David Vehaun was praised Monday evening by the Rock Hill City Council for his service over the past seven years. Vehaun received a number of incentives in his new contract agreement.

Vehaun lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years

Vehaun lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years 1:37

Vehaun lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years
Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 1:31

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom
Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

View More Video