South Pointe High student brought knives to school, Rock Hill police say

A South Pointe High School student admitted bringing knives to school Monday morning, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The report says two students told the school resource officer at about 9:30 a.m. that a student brought knives to class and many students were scared.
Two school assistant principals took the student out of class. The student admitted she had two knives in her backpack, the report says.
One knife was 3 inches long and the other was over 2 inches long, the report says.
The student said the knives were for “personal protection.”
The student was issued a juvenile summons for carrying a weapon on school property.
