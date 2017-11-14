Local
Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents
Rock Hill, South Carolina residents packed into City Hall Monday evening to express their concern for safety in the downtown district. Owners of downtown restaurants and businesses told the City Council they were worried about their customers after a fatal shooting took place Nov. 6 outside an emergency assistance center on East White Street. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols offered these comments on the outcry.David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com