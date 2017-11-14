More Videos

Vehaun lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years 1:37

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom 1:31

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 0:45

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 0:57

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

  • Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents

    Rock Hill, South Carolina residents packed into City Hall Monday evening to express their concern for safety in the downtown district. Owners of downtown restaurants and businesses told the City Council they were worried about their customers after a fatal shooting took place Nov. 6 outside an emergency assistance center on East White Street. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols offered these comments on the outcry.

Rock Hill, South Carolina residents packed into City Hall Monday evening to express their concern for safety in the downtown district. Owners of downtown restaurants and businesses told the City Council they were worried about their customers after a fatal shooting took place Nov. 6 outside an emergency assistance center on East White Street. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols offered these comments on the outcry.
David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill

Hundreds of children joined volunteers at the annual Cheer for Children "Gratitude" party Saturday at South Pointe High School. The Cheer for Children non-profit organization that helps children in need during the holidays, held the event to "kick-off the season of gratitude." Since the party fell on Veteran's Day, the children and volunteers unfolded a giant American flag and hoisted it above their heads to show gratitude for veterans.

New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

The new Celriver Legacy Plaza was unveiled at the former site of the Celanese Celriver plant Wednesday adjacent to the Giordana Velodrome in Riverwalk. The plaza honors the men and women who worked at the textile plant in Rock Hill that employed thousands from the late 1940s until it closed in 2005. The plaza features large silhouette cutouts that represent textile workers, historical markers and pavers with names of former employees and project contributors.

Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers

Nearly 5,000 middle school teenagers gathered at the Winthrop Coliseum Tuesday for Teen CEO Day to learn about companies and agencies in York, Chester and Lancaster counties that offer STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math careers. The eighth graders asked representatives from dozens of businesses questions about the careers as part of a school project.