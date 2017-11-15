Rock Hill student brought three knives to York Prep, police say

A student brought three knives to York Preparatory Academy High School Tuesday, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The principal told officers the student had one knife in his front pocket and two knives in his backpack, along with tobacco products and an e-cigarette, the report says.
The student told officers he had gone hunting Monday and that he forgot to take the knives out of his backpack, the report says.
The principal told officers the student hadn’t been in trouble before and was a good student, but would be “held responsible for his action,” the report says.
