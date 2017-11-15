Local

Rock Hill student brought three knives to York Prep, police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 15, 2017 11:54 AM

ROCK HILL

A student brought three knives to York Preparatory Academy High School Tuesday, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The principal told officers the student had one knife in his front pocket and two knives in his backpack, along with tobacco products and an e-cigarette, the report says.

The student told officers he had gone hunting Monday and that he forgot to take the knives out of his backpack, the report says.

The principal told officers the student hadn’t been in trouble before and was a good student, but would be “held responsible for his action,” the report says.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads

    One near-miss was one too many for Indian Land, South Carolina parents who want sidewalks installed by schools near roads where traffic is dangerously heavy.

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads 2:46

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads
York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers
Watch: Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls 3:42

Watch: Voters in Van Wyck go to the polls

View More Video