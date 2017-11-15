More Videos

Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone

Selena Kelemen, owner of Five & Dine restaurant in downtown Rock Hill, at the site of a famous civil rights protest, catered a meal Wednesday at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen to honor the kitchen's late founder, Brother David Boone. Boone died Nov. 5 at age 85, after six decades of fighting racial injustice. Boone's dedication to the poor and needy was honored at the meal. The kitchen has been open for 32 years, and served more than a million meals. Five & Dine sits on the site of the former Mcrory's lunch counter, where civil rights protesters led by Boone were arrested and jailed in 1961 when fighting segregation.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents

Rock Hill, South Carolina residents packed into City Hall Monday evening to express their concern for safety in the downtown district. Owners of downtown restaurants and businesses told the City Council they were worried about their customers after a fatal shooting took place Nov. 6 outside an emergency assistance center on East White Street. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols offered these comments on the outcry.

Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill

Hundreds of children joined volunteers at the annual Cheer for Children "Gratitude" party Saturday at South Pointe High School. The Cheer for Children non-profit organization that helps children in need during the holidays, held the event to "kick-off the season of gratitude." Since the party fell on Veteran's Day, the children and volunteers unfolded a giant American flag and hoisted it above their heads to show gratitude for veterans.