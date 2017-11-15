Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone

Selena Kelemen, owner of Five & Dine restaurant in downtown Rock Hill, at the site of a famous civil rights protest, catered a meal Wednesday at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen to honor the kitchen's late founder, Brother David Boone. Boone died Nov. 5 at age 85, after six decades of fighting racial injustice. Boone's dedication to the poor and needy was honored at the meal. The kitchen has been open for 32 years, and served more than a million meals. Five & Dine sits on the site of the former Mcrory's lunch counter, where civil rights protesters led by Boone were arrested and jailed in 1961 when fighting segregation.