Lancaster County sergeant named S.C. 2017 Officer of the Year

A Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was named Officer of the Year at the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers’ Association annual training conference.
Sgt. Bill Murphy has been a law enforcement officer for more than 27 years, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Murphy supervises the Community Services Division, including the Crime Watch program, school resource officers, litter control, volunteer servies and building, fleet and equipment maintenance, the department said.
Murphy expanded the Crime Watch program from covering 12 neighborhoods to cover 37 neighborhoods in two years, the department said.
Murphy also recruits and trains citizen volunteers who serve in all divisions of the sheriff’s office.
“Bill has retained a remarkable enthusiasm for the law enforcement profession, even after 27 years,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “After nearly three decades, he has shown no signs of slowing down. His connection to the community is stronger than ever, and serves as a great example to other members of the organization.
“Bill’s experience, dedication and community-mindedness are highlighting the path for others to follow as we adjust our policing for the 21st century.”
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments