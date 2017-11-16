Thanksgiving travel weather, it’s all gravy for York County – so far

If you’re planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, it looks like weather won’t be a problem for many destinations in the Eastern United States.
But meteorologists are encouraging travelers to add a dose of caution to the forecasts.
A cold front is expected to sweep across the Carolinas late Saturday and usher in chilly air for Sunday and Monday. Forecasters say high pressure in the wake of the front will keep conditions dry. Temperatures are expected to warm Tuesday and Wednesday as travelers hit the road.
The problem is computer guidance has not been consistent with next week’s forecast, especially across the Great Lakes and Northeast.
“The models have been seriously struggling to come to a consistent solution for next week’s large-scale pattern,” says meteorologist Gino Izzi of the National Weather Service office in Chicago. “So forecast confidence for next week is lower than average, at this time.”
So while the National Weather Service office in Greer is predicting good conditions through Wednesday, the forecast for destinations to the north is uncertain.
Rain is possible in the York County-area Saturday evening, when the cold front moves through. Showers or a steady rain are likely after dark Saturday, but skies are forecast to clear for Sunday.
Before then, fair weather is forecast Friday, with highs in the upper 50s, and then increasing clouds and low 60s for Saturday.
After highs in the low 50s Sunday and Monday for the York County area, meteorologists are predicting near-60- degree weather Tuesday and Wednesday, when many travelers hit the road.
