Why would York County teens spend weeks making video honoring civil rights hero?

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

Friends plan video tribute to honor Rock Hill civil rights, church leader David Boone

Friends plan video tribute to honor Rock Hill civil rights, church leader David Boone

City manager lauded for 'tremendous' service to Rock Hill over past 7 years

City manager lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

    June 2017 file video: Three friends who attend St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Hill are making a video tribute to honor Brother David Boone, a York County civil rights leader and a longtime administator of the church before he retired in 2011. The three are Kerry Barrowclough, Hunter Dest and Lexi Barrowclough. They plan to interview on video people touched and inspired by Boone, 84, who said he has stopped treatment after a long battle against cancer. Boone is a co-founder of the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen and was active for decades in the Rock Hill civil rights movement.

Why would York County teens spend weeks making video honoring civil rights hero?

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 16, 2017 12:54 PM

ROCK HILL

Why would three York County teens spend weeks making a video about a civil rights icon whose heroics happened mostly before they were born?

Because Hunter Dest, Lexi Barrowclough and Kerry Barrowclough of Fort Mill wanted the world to see the impact of Brother David Boone’s life on the people of York County.

To watch the full video, go to youtube.com/watch?v=uyiu-B3jF0c.

To watch a 15-minute version of the video, go to youtube.com/watch?v=DsHGmtOVVn8&feature=youtu.be.

The teens, who knew Boone from attending St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, interviewed dozens of people. They were able to show Boone the video before he died from cancer Nov. 5 at age 85.

The video will be shown at the vigil and wake for Boone at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill.

Boone was church administrator for six decades and spent his life working for the poor and for racial equality. He was honored with the S.C. Order of the Palmetto and other awards for his service.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

Friends plan video tribute to honor Rock Hill civil rights, church leader David Boone

Friends plan video tribute to honor Rock Hill civil rights, church leader David Boone

City manager lauded for 'tremendous' service to Rock Hill over past 7 years

City manager lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

