Why would York County teens spend weeks making video honoring civil rights hero?

Why would three York County teens spend weeks making a video about a civil rights icon whose heroics happened mostly before they were born?
Because Hunter Dest, Lexi Barrowclough and Kerry Barrowclough of Fort Mill wanted the world to see the impact of Brother David Boone’s life on the people of York County.
To watch the full video, go to youtube.com/watch?v=uyiu-B3jF0c.
To watch a 15-minute version of the video, go to youtube.com/watch?v=DsHGmtOVVn8&feature=youtu.be.
The teens, who knew Boone from attending St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, interviewed dozens of people. They were able to show Boone the video before he died from cancer Nov. 5 at age 85.
The video will be shown at the vigil and wake for Boone at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill.
Boone was church administrator for six decades and spent his life working for the poor and for racial equality. He was honored with the S.C. Order of the Palmetto and other awards for his service.
