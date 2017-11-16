Why would York County teens spend weeks making video honoring civil rights hero?

More Videos 1:18 Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center Pause 1:28 York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:12 Friends plan video tribute to honor Rock Hill civil rights, church leader David Boone 1:37 City manager lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:11 Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Friends plan video tribute to honor Rock Hill civil rights, church leader David Boone June 2017 file video: Three friends who attend St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Hill are making a video tribute to honor Brother David Boone, a York County civil rights leader and a longtime administator of the church before he retired in 2011. The three are Kerry Barrowclough, Hunter Dest and Lexi Barrowclough. They plan to interview on video people touched and inspired by Boone, 84, who said he has stopped treatment after a long battle against cancer. Boone is a co-founder of the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen and was active for decades in the Rock Hill civil rights movement. June 2017 file video: Three friends who attend St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Hill are making a video tribute to honor Brother David Boone, a York County civil rights leader and a longtime administator of the church before he retired in 2011. The three are Kerry Barrowclough, Hunter Dest and Lexi Barrowclough. They plan to interview on video people touched and inspired by Boone, 84, who said he has stopped treatment after a long battle against cancer. Boone is a co-founder of the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen and was active for decades in the Rock Hill civil rights movement.

