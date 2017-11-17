Celebrate Michael Tracy’s “Still Got Soul” at CD release party Saturday

Metro area singer, songwriter, rocker Michael Tracy steps up to the next level with a CD Release party, live Saturday in The Underground at The Fillmore in Charlotte.
Titled “Still Got Soul,” it’s Tracy’s fourth album and most ambitious/impressive effort yet. With 10 all new tunes, plus a bonus holiday song, “Poinsettia Red,” this album was produced and written by Tracy in collaboration with Sahaj Ticotin (Ra, Starset), and recorded in Los Angeles.
While the new release is titled “Still Got Soul,” let’s make one thing perfectly clear here, we’re talking about ‘rock ‘n’ roll soul.’ There are focused hints in the album’s title track calling out a certain ‘Lucy in the sky,’ being ‘born to run’ and all just ‘a shot away.’ Those are heavy weight references. And, Tracy is secure in his rock roots.
Even the national acts that Tracy and his band have opened for in arenas recently are right down the line of classic rock, including Styx. Foreigner, Don Felder, Dokken, George Thorogood, Poison, even Bon Jovi. The Bon Jovi gig came about as a result of a contest search for opening guests.
The New Jersey rock icon is known for his penchant in giving upcoming artists opportunities whenever possible. Tracy was chosen for one of the opening guest slots – last February at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Lots of good returns came from this association, helping boost Tracy’s overall status including a feature article in Billboard Magazine.
Tracy along with his new band Brock Whitfield, drums; Jake Haldenwang, lead guitar; David Kopsick, rhythm guitar; Andrew Torres, bass; Scott Sanders, keys are all ready and it’s shaping up to be a whiz-bang showcase. “It’s going to be amazing,” Tracy said in a phone call. “We’re playing the entire album with a few surprises, too.” I coaxed a couple hints out of him. “We’ll be covering Tom Petty’s “Learning to Fly” in tribute,” he said.
Otherwise, the vibe is positive and building momentum. “It’s going to be fun with the new band, a grand light show and looks like a great crowd.” As for nerves, Tracy is, as always, upbeat. “I’m thrilled, really happy and looking forward to it all.”
Not ‘throwing away his shot’ –everybody’s invited to a high energy party of rock and roll soul at the Michael Tracy CD Release Party, along with guests Moses Jones and Revelry Soul live Saturday in The Underground at The Fillmore, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Concert details: 704-916-8970 or fillmorecharlotte.com/theunderground. Find more on the music including a new video for the album’s title track at michael-tracy.com.
Friday: Fantasy Band at Food Truck Friday/Founder’s Holiday Ice Rink Opening at Fountain Park, Rock Hill; All the Dogs & Horses- A Psychedelic Westen –Art Party at Getty’s Art Center,Rock Hill; Raymond Franklin Band at Ledo’s Pizza, Rock Hill; Matt Tucker at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; Sons of Carolina at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; The Hyde band plus Uncle Ronnie Farrington, Randy Thompson, Ryan Deese, Khaos Kings Acoustic at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Crimson Sky at Creekside Grill & Ale, Liberty Hill; Chubby Knuckles at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Tony Fischer at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Staton Bush Project at Mickey’s Bar & Grill, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Early Ray at Wild Wing Cafe-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Lenny Federal Band at The Comet Grill. Charlotte; Moses Jones at Legion Brewing, Charlotte; Shotun Saints at TrailHouse, Indian Trail.
Saturday: Randy Paul at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Bernie Reburn & Karaoke Konnections at The Handlebar Tavern, Catawba; Rockaholics at John’s Place Neighborhood Bar, Fort Mill; Donnie Honeycutt at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Cloud 9 at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; David Childers at Olio’s, Gastonia; Ben Gatlin Band at Ole Dallas Brewery, Dallas; Kevin Marshall & The J-Walkers at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Joe Middleton solo acoustic at The Stuffed Olive Bar & Grille, Waxhaw; Prodigal Sons at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Hunter’s Travesty at The Comet Grill, Charlotte; Province of Thieves at Legion Brewing, Charlotte; Jem Crossland at Puckett’s Charlotte; CD Release Party with Kevin Loop & the Eastside Cowboys Feat-Todd Tolis & Ron Sheehan, Eric Lovell & Gigi Dover, plus guest Brett Greer at Tipsy Burro Saloon & Cantina, Charlotte.
Sunday: Celebrate a Handlebar Thanksgiving at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Omar & The Hellhounds at The Comet Grill, Charlotte; Ballantyne School of Music Presents Winter Jam 17 at Visulite Theatre, Charlotte.
