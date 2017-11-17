4 York County residents displaced after midnight mobile home fire

A York County family was displaced Thursday night after an electrical fire started around midnight in their mobile home, said York County deputy fire marshall Donnie Helms.
Four adults were displaced after the fire in the single-wide mobile home on Stephen Carroll Road, Helms said.
The Newport Fire Department responded to the fire.
The fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring in the enclosed front porch of the mobile home, Helms said.
Never miss a local story.
There were no injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family with financial support for lodging, food and clothing, according to a Red Cross statement.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments