Simulated flyover of Fort Mill's planned Catawba Ridge High School

911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed

Convicted of killing 2 at age 16 in Chester County, he now seeks chance for freedom

TV show goes inside Chester County sheriff's program that targets troubled youth

Dixie Pig opens in Tega Cay

Fort Mill 13-year-old beats the boys, and even adults, at speed shooting contests

Wish granted: Rock Hill woman 'always wanted to own one'

Winthrop University to honor first responders in wake of police shooting

Victim, police recall February 2008 crime spree that terrorized York County

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman on Republican tax bill and Roy Moore, Sen. Franken allegations

David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com
Local

Tina Nichols, part owner of Nichols Store in Rock Hill, said the outdoor store is selling body armor inserts that fit into childrens' backpacks to protect the kids from gunfire. The store has advertised the inserts on its website and social media after school shootings, along with the shooting deaths of a York County detective and a teenage store clerk in Fort Mill last month. The store is receiving mixed reviews.

Local

Want a glimpse of what Fort Mill School District's third high school will look like? Check out this simulated flyover of Catawba Ridge High School. Please note that this is a representation and the design may be subject to some adjustments. The new high school is planned to open in 2019.

Local

The 911 calls from the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill reveal some insight into the chaos that followed. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 23. Karson Bailey Whitesell, 19 of Rock Hill, was shot just before 4:30 p.m. She worked as a cashier at the business. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, Christopher Mendez, 28, went into the Peach Stand and shot Whitesell, ultimately killing her. Mendez, who has been charged in the killing, reportedly waited at the scene until officers arrived.

Local

Theodore Harrison Jr., one of two men sentenced to consecutive life terms in 1988 for the shooting deaths of two men in rural Chester County, is seeking to have his sentence reduced. Harrison admitted the crimes, but is seeking the change because he was 16 years old at the time. The U.S. Supreme Court and S.C. Supreme Court have ruled in recent years that it's unconstitutional for a person younger than 18 to receive prison in life without the chance for parole.

Community

One Fort Mill resident has been shooting bull’s-eyes since age 6 – and she hasn't stopped there. At 13 years old, Shyanne Roberts has already won state championships in shooting competitions against all ages in two states. The family, originally from New Jersey before landed in Fort Mill after a year in Texas, hosted a table at the NRA membership drive at Cabela’s in Fort Mill Saturday.

Local

In early 2008, four people were shot in a string of armed robberies in Rock Hill and Fort Mill that caused terror across York County. Phillip Watts, then 20, was arrested and accused of the crimes in February 2008. He was later convicted, and is serving seven life sentences. Charlie Powers, a longtime Fort Mill mayor who was one of the victims, recalls how he held the door for Watts before being shot by him. Police searched for the suspected shooter until DNA evidence helped them break the case. Lt. Tim Hager of the York County Sheriff's Office described Watts as an "evil person" who shot people "in cold blood" and who had planned to continue the crime spree until he was arrested.

Local

Crystal Moore of Rock Hill and her 19-year-old son, who is legally deaf, will move into a new home in May, built by Habitat for Humanity of York County. The 34-year-old woman started the process to become a Habitat homeowner years ago and was denied a couple of times before she was accepted into the program. She attended her home's "blessing" ceremony Friday, held by Habitat.

Latest News

After four York County law enforcement officers were shot in the line of duty, Winthrop University will hold First Responders Appreciation Day at the men's basketball game at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Winthrop Coliseum. Winthrop Athletic Director Ken Halpin said that the event will recognize all that first responders do for the community in York County. In January four officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence incident. York County Sheriff's Office Det. Mike Doty died after the shooting. Sheriff's sergeants Buddy Brown and Randy Clinton were wounded, as was York Police Department Sgt, Kyle Cummings. A Rock Hill business is underwriting the ticket costs for first responders to attend the game.

Local

Construction crews are building five new rides and a new 8,000-square foot playground for young children at Carowinds. The theme park is renovating and expanding its Camp Snoopy and is offering free season passes for preschoolers ages 3-5. The nearly 100-year old carousel has been relocated to make way for a new fountain, shady pergola and seating in Camp Snoopy.

Local

Three people from Rock Hill were sentenced in federal court in Columbia Wednesday for conspiracy to defraud the United States in a $5 million food stamp fraud case that prosecutors said was "unparalleled in South Carolina." Li Phu, 55, described as the leader and organizer, was sentenced to two years in prison. Hong Nguyen, 29, was sentenced to 366 days in prison. Dianne Phu was sentenced to probation. The fraud went on at the Gas on the Spot store, then the Daily Express Mart, from 2009 to 2015, prosecutors said. In the video, Li Phu and her daughter, Dianne Phu, enter the federal courthouse Wednesday with Li Phu's husband before sentencing.