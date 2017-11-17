South Carolina DHEC looking into chemical spill in Chester

A chemical company in Chester unintentionally released an acrylic product outside of the building, according to the company and the S.C. Department of Health and Enviornmental Control officials.
Specialty Polymers, Inc. is located at 869 Old Richburg Road in Chester.
The product released is a non-hazardous, water-based acrylic latex polymer, said Steve Dobson, a sales manager at the company.
“We’re working with DHEC to clean it up as efficiently as we can,” Dobson said.
Dobson said this is the first unintentional spill at the Chester location.
According to Herald news partner WSOC-TV, the spill ran into a nearby creek.
DHEC spokesman Tommy Crosby said the product was spilled Saturday.
“We will continue to work with the responsible parties as they address the cleanup,” Crosby said in an email.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
