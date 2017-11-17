Fort Mill prostitution sting near state line nets multiple arrests

Police responding to complaints of prostitution and other problems along Carowinds Boulevard in northern York County arrested people on a variety of charges late Thursday and early Friday, police said.
Police seized one gun and drugs and were involved in two vehicle pursuits, police said. At least one person is being held for immigration and customs enforcement, records show.
Officers with the York County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division, and York County Multijurisdictional Drug Unit conducted the sting, said Sgt. Rayford Ervin of the drug unit.
Officers conducted an investigation involving online activity and arrested alleged escorts and clients, Ervin said.
The operation lasted from around 6 p.m. Thursday to 2:30 a.m Friday, Ervin said.
According to Ervin and jail records, arrested were:
▪ Wanda Jean Overcash, 40, of Charlotte, prostituion;
▪ Jahvarie Elise Perry, 22 of Columbus, Ga., prostitution;
▪ Brandi Marie Hicks, 33, of Lowell, N.C., prostitution;
▪ Daniele Nicole Lowery, 34, of Hertford, N.C., prostitution;
▪ Sherika Lynn Smith, 29, of Charlotte, prostitution and marijuana possession;
▪ Jasmine De'Ajia Ray Williams, 19, of Mooresville, N.C., prostitution;
▪ Destiny Marie Ferguson, 26, of Mooresville, N.C., prostitution;
▪ Rasha Kyle Swaby, 21, of Charlotte, prostitution and hold for ICE;
▪ Dontavius Tarrell Pendergrass, 27, of Rock Hill, prostitution;
▪ Lawrence Edward Gaines, 52, of Huntersville, N.C., prostitution;
▪ James Sanchize Simmons, hold for warrants;
▪ Lamar Dearcy Brown, 27, of Charlotte, hold for warrants;
▪ Guillermo Leija-Salinas, 42, of Charlotte, prostitution and hold for other agency;
▪ Galen Nathaniel Perkins, 26, of Lancaster, prostitution;
▪ Matthew Cornelius Koehler, 29, of Fort Mill, prostitution;
▪ Lonnie Raye, 25, of Charlotte, hold awaiting warrants
