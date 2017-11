More Videos 2:23 U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman on Republican tax bill and Roy Moore, Sen. Franken allegations Pause 2:49 Man wanted for beating woman during robbery in Rock Hill denied bond 3:09 Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents 1:57 Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone 1:58 S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 3:01 Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the "John Boy & Billy" radio show 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:20 Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 1:00 Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment Large crowds gathered at Fountain Park in Rock Hill Friday evening for the Juneteenth Repeat event. Juneteenth is held annually in June to commemorate the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery, but was moved to Friday because of weather conditions. Friday night's celebration featured musical groups, dancers, food trucks and entertainers. Large crowds gathered at Fountain Park in Rock Hill Friday evening for the Juneteenth Repeat event. Juneteenth is held annually in June to commemorate the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery, but was moved to Friday because of weather conditions. Friday night's celebration featured musical groups, dancers, food trucks and entertainers.

