Space heater blamed for Catawba house fire; woman escapes through window

A space heater caused a fire in a Catawba man’s house early Saturday morning, according to Fort Lawn Fire Department Chief Allen Culp.
The space heater was too close to a couch, which caught fire, Culp said.
The man and a female friend were at the Howze Road home when the couch caught fire just before 7:45 a.m., Culp said.
The woman had minor injuries after escaping through a back window of the home and was transported to a hospital by EMS.
Never miss a local story.
The man was able to put the fire out and throw the couch out of the house before firefighters arrived, Culp said.
Culp said it’s important to keep the area around space heaters clear.
Fort Lawn, Lando and Richburg fire departments all responded to the scene.
The Catawba man is displaced because of the fire damage, Culp said.
The American Red Cross is providing the man with financial support for lodging, food and clothing, according to a Red Cross statement.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments