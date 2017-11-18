Runners donned turkeys and Thanksgiving Day apparel Saturday at the annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races in Rock Hill. Proceeds from the race benefit Pilgrims' Inn, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and York County Council on Aging.
Local

Tail feathers flew Saturday in biggest Rock Hill Gobble Wobble

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

November 18, 2017 04:15 PM

ROCK HILL

Drivers in Rock Hill early Saturday might have wondered why turkeys were crossing the road.

A few dozen people dressed like turkeys, a giant dinosaur and babies in strollers were among more than 600 runners and walkers in Saturday’s 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races.

Spectators rang cowbells and cheered runners at the finish line at Legal Remedy. At the start of the run, temperatures were recorded in the mid-40s.

Averett Tinsley, 31, of Rock Hill won the 8K finishing 27:09.11, possibly a course record.

The Junior Welfare League held the event to raise money for three local charities: Pilgrims’ Inn, which provides emergency assistance, housing and other resources to people in need in Rock Hill; Rock Hill Parks Foundation, which assists the city’s parks and recreation department; and York County Council on Aging, which serves thousands of senior adults.

“This is the biggest race we have had so far in seven years,” said Shannon Martin of the Junior Welfare League.

The goal was to raise $60,000, which would be the league’s biggest event of the year, Martin said. After seeing Saturday’s turnout, Martin said she is hopeful that number could be closer to $70,000.

Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4084

  Comments  

