From left: accreditation manager Lt. Kevin Jones, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Master Deputy Kim Morehouse
From left: accreditation manager Lt. Kevin Jones, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Master Deputy Kim Morehouse YORK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
From left: accreditation manager Lt. Kevin Jones, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Master Deputy Kim Morehouse YORK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Local

York County Sheriff’s Office receives Accreditation with Excellence for second time

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 18, 2017 06:54 PM

YORK COUNTY

The York County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded Accreditation with Excellence for the second time, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The accreditation is awarded by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., after an inspection process and personnel interviews, the statement says.

The York County Sheriff’s Office earned accreditation in 2008, and was reviewed in 2017 for the fourth time, the statement says.

“I’m very proud of this award and proud of all the men and women at the sheriff’s office who work to adhere and hold themselves to the high standards that this award requires,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in the statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accreditation was awarded Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

    More than 600 runners and walkers flocked to Legal Remedy Saturday for the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races. The Junior Welfare League held the event to raise money for Pilgrims' Inn, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and York County Council on Aging. After the race early Saturday, participants lined up for a cold beer at Legal Remedy.

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet 1:27

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet
Rock Hill residents remember civil rights legend Brother David Boone 2:04

Rock Hill residents remember civil rights legend Brother David Boone
Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment 0:56

Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment

View More Video