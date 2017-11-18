York County Sheriff’s Office receives Accreditation with Excellence for second time

The York County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded Accreditation with Excellence for the second time, according to a sheriff’s office statement.
The accreditation is awarded by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., after an inspection process and personnel interviews, the statement says.
The York County Sheriff’s Office earned accreditation in 2008, and was reviewed in 2017 for the fourth time, the statement says.
“I’m very proud of this award and proud of all the men and women at the sheriff’s office who work to adhere and hold themselves to the high standards that this award requires,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in the statement.
The accreditation was awarded Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.
