York County Sheriff’s Office receives Accreditation with Excellence for second time

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

More than 600 runners and walkers flocked to Legal Remedy Saturday for the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races. The Junior Welfare League held the event to raise money for Pilgrims' Inn, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and York County Council on Aging. After the race early Saturday, participants lined up for a cold beer at Legal Remedy.