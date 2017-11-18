Hundreds of runners flock to Rock Hill for the 7th annual Gobble Wobble (PHOTOS)

Runners race in the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K Saturday in Rock Hill.
Runners push bundled-up tots down Oakland Avenue Saturday morning at the Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races in Rock Hill.
Runners participate in the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K race in Rock Hill on Saturday.
The Junior League held the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K race in Rock Hill on Saturday.
A runner is followed by a dinosaur on Oakland Avenue Saturday during the Gobble Wobble race.
Little girls walk down Oakland Avenue Saturday during the Gobble Wobble.
Walkers participate in the Gobble Wobble Saturday in Rock Hill.
Women dressed as turkeys have a snack and chat after the Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races in Rock Hill on Saturday.
Runners dressed in tutus and turkey hats race down Oakland Avenue Saturday at the 7th annual Gobble Wobble.
Runners and a large dinosaur start the Gobble Wobble race Saturday in Rock Hill.
Hundreds of runners race up Oakland Avenue Saturday at the 7th annual Gobble Wobble.
Walkers dressed like turkeys participate in the Gobble Wobble Saturday in Rock Hill.
Runners donned turkeys and Thanksgiving Day apparel Saturday at the annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races in Rock Hill. Proceeds from the race benefit Pilgrims' Inn, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and York County Council on Aging.
Emily Harper of the Junior Welfare League claps as runners pass by. More than 600 runners and walkers participated.
Bundled in coats and hats, spectators clap for runners in Saturday’s race.
