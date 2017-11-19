Local

11-year-old girl avoids kidnapping at Southern Christmas Show; suspect still at large

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

An 11-year-old girl was nearly abducted during the Southern Christmas Show near Bojangles’ Coliseum Saturday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The child was walking with her family just before 7:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her and tried to walk off with her, police said. He let go of the girl and fled when witnesses approached.

Police are looking for the man, who was about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 to 170 pounds and wearing a blue shirt and red beanie. Police said he was possibly of Middle Eastern descent.

The man was accompanied by a woman pushing a stroller, police said.

The girl wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

