A Fort Mill man just won $400K. Guess what his son asked for?

A Fort Mill man won $400,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery over the weekend.
His son is already asking for a new present with the proceeds, the state lottery said in announcing the win.
The unidentified Fort Mill winner claimed a $400,000 Palmetto Cash 5 prize after matching all five numbers of 5, 9, 16, 17 and 22 on a Nov. 14 drawing. The buyer also paid an extra dollar to “power-up,” quadrupling what would have been a $100,000 win with the power-up number 4.
The man said he has used the same combination of numbers — including his sons’ birthdays — since Palmetto Cash 5 began back in January 2005.
Never miss a local story.
He told lottery officials that one of his sons has already asked for a dirt bike with the new money.
“I didn’t even know I had won until I gave the clerk my ticket to scan,” the unidentified winner said. “The terminal said I had to go to Columbia to claim my prize, and I about had a heart attack. It still won’t be real to me until I see the money in my bank account. I’ve worked since I was 15 years old. This money will help ease some of my worries, and provide the stability I want my family to have.”
The man bought the ticket from Fairway Fuel at 1290 Tom Hall St. in Fort Mill. The station received a commission of $4,000.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, more than 4,600 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from the Nov. 14 drawing. They range from $1 to the $400,000 ticket sold in Fort Mill. Odds of winning that top amount are 1 in 4,015,536.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments