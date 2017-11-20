Eric Williams, South Carolina probation agent and former Kingstree police chief, will start Dec. 4 as Chester’s new chief of police.
Eric Williams, South Carolina probation agent and former Kingstree police chief, will start Dec. 4 as Chester’s new chief of police. Contributed photo
Eric Williams, South Carolina probation agent and former Kingstree police chief, will start Dec. 4 as Chester’s new chief of police. Contributed photo

Local

After months of searching, Chester hires new police chief

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 20, 2017 02:12 PM

CHESTER

The city of Chester has hired a new police chief.

Eric Williams, 46, a South Carolina probation and parole agent and former chief of police in Kingstree, will start Dec. 4, said Cara Roof, human resources director in Chester.

Chester City Council voted earlier this month to hire Williams after a months-long search. The last permanent chief, Tammy Levister, resigned in 2016 and the department had been run for most of 2016 by interim chief Travis Moore, a longtime Chester command staff officer. The chief before Levister, Andre Williams, resigned to become the chief of security for Chester County Schools. Andre Williams at times clashed with city council and city staff over how he ran the department.

Chester has about 6,000 residents.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chester’s new police chief, Eric Williams, is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina. He has attended leadership and continuing education programs in South Carolina and with the FBI, and has served in a command role with the Salisbury, N.C., and Stallings, N.C., police departments. Before that, Williams was a federal air marshal with the Department of Homeland Security and chief of police in East Spencer, N.C.

Chester City Councilman Carlos Williams, no relation to the new police chief, said he and others are looking forward to Eric Williams coming to Chester.

“I was looking for leadership and believe that the new chief can lead the department and focus on the safety of the public,” Carlos Williams said. “He has leadership experience.”

Eric Williams, said he is excited to get to Chester and do a full and fair assessment of the department.

“I am the type of person who rolls up his sleeves and gets to it,” Williams said in a phone interview. “I want to meet the people in the department.”

The new chief said he will run a pro-active department, not a reactive department. The goal is to deter crime and serve the public, yet conduct thorough investigations when crimes do happen. Eric Williams said he wants the public in Chester to know his department both protects and serves them.

“The department will let the community know that we are fully engaged with them,” Eric Williams said.

Williams exact salary has not been released but the range for the job is $53,000-$69,000, Roof said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

    More than 600 runners and walkers flocked to Legal Remedy Saturday for the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races. The Junior Welfare League held the event to raise money for Pilgrims' Inn, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and York County Council on Aging. After the race early Saturday, participants lined up for a cold beer at Legal Remedy.

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet 1:27

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet
Rock Hill residents remember civil rights legend Brother David Boone 2:04

Rock Hill residents remember civil rights legend Brother David Boone
Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment 0:56

Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment

View More Video