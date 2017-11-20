Fotolia TNS
Motorcyclist wearing red bandana scares York County kids getting off school bus

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 20, 2017 03:18 PM

ROCK HILL

York County deputies are investigating a suspicious person report after school children told officers a motorcyclist with a bandana over his face asked them if he could go in their house after they got off the school bus.

In the incident Friday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. in eastern York County, the motorcyclist allegedly pulled up to the children as they were getting off the bus, a York County Sheriff’s Office report states.

The children ran home and locked the door, the report states.

The motorcyclist sat in the driveway for about three minutes, the report states. A resident of the home who was coming home reported passing the motorcycle rider on Reservation Road, driving toward S.C. 5.

The man was described as riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, wearing a black leather jacket and a red bandana over his face. He was described as a white man in his 40s, with shoulder-length hair. A more detailed description was not provided.

It is unclear how old the children were who saw the man.

Deputies “circulated the area” near S.C. 5 and U.S. 21 and said “all neighbors will be watching their children to get off the bus in the afternoons for their safety.”

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

