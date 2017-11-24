More Videos

  • TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

    James Robertson remains on death row in South Carolina after being convicted of murdering his parents during Thanksgiving week 1997. Robertson continues to appeal his 1999 conviction and sentence. A hearing in his appeal is set for Dec. 1. The Oxygen Network show "Homicide for the Holidays" is planned to air at 6 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature interviews with police, including Lt. Tim Hager of the York County Sheriff's Office, prosecutors and others, including The Herald's Andrew Dys who has covered Robertson's appeals since 2000.

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

More than 600 runners and walkers flocked to Legal Remedy Saturday for the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races. The Junior Welfare League held the event to raise money for Pilgrims' Inn, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and York County Council on Aging. After the race early Saturday, participants lined up for a cold beer at Legal Remedy.

Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment

Large crowds gathered at Fountain Park in Rock Hill Friday evening for the Juneteenth Repeat event. Juneteenth is held annually in June to commemorate the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery, but was moved to Friday because of weather conditions. Friday night's celebration featured musical groups, dancers, food trucks and entertainers.