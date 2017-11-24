TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

James Robertson remains on death row in South Carolina after being convicted of murdering his parents during Thanksgiving week 1997. Robertson continues to appeal his 1999 conviction and sentence. A hearing in his appeal is set for Dec. 1. The Oxygen Network show "Homicide for the Holidays" is planned to air at 6 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature interviews with police, including Lt. Tim Hager of the York County Sheriff's Office, prosecutors and others, including The Herald's Andrew Dys who has covered Robertson's appeals since 2000.