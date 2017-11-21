Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

More Videos

    Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) invited a group of around 15 current or former farmers to his office in Rock Hill to discuss the future of the 2014 Farm Bill. The bill, which authorizes nutrition and agriculture programs in the United States, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2018. Norman said he will use opinions expressed by his constituents to create a list of priorities in crafting a 2018 Farm Bill.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) invited a group of around 15 current or former farmers to his office in Rock Hill to discuss the future of the 2014 Farm Bill. The bill, which authorizes nutrition and agriculture programs in the United States, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2018. Norman said he will use opinions expressed by his constituents to create a list of priorities in crafting a 2018 Farm Bill.
Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

More than 600 runners and walkers flocked to Legal Remedy Saturday for the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races. The Junior Welfare League held the event to raise money for Pilgrims' Inn, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and York County Council on Aging. After the race early Saturday, participants lined up for a cold beer at Legal Remedy.

Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment

Large crowds gathered at Fountain Park in Rock Hill Friday evening for the Juneteenth Repeat event. Juneteenth is held annually in June to commemorate the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery, but was moved to Friday because of weather conditions. Friday night's celebration featured musical groups, dancers, food trucks and entertainers.