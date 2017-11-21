Local
Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal
Bobbie Brown, the founder and organizer of an annual Thanksgiving week meal in Chester County, led a group of family and other volunteers Tuesday in hosting the 30th annual event for more than 100 special needs adults. The event was held at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. The diners are clients of the Chester County Board of Disabilities and Chester Department of Social Services, as well as others.Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com