Weather won’t be an issue in York County for Thanksgiving holiday travelers

Travelers, shoppers, football fans and everyone else in the York County area won’t have to worry about weather-related issues through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, forecasters say. In fact, there will even be a bit of a chill on Thanksgiving Day, for those who want to light a fire.
The only part of the Southeast that might see inclement conditions will be along the Carolinas coast and southward into Florida. But even there, nice weather is predicted by Friday and Saturday for the end of the weekend.
High pressure is expected to dominate the Eastern United States, for the most part. That means no problems for the millions of people who will be driving or flying to Thanksgiving destinations.
In the Rock Hill area, once the clouds clear out Tuesday night, the rest of the week is forecast to bring plenty of sunshine each day. High temperatures will climb near or slightly above 60 degrees on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
On Thanksgiving Day, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Wimberley, northerly winds will bring cooler air into the area. High temperatures Thursday might not escape the low 50s, Wimberley says.
By Sunday, a cold front is forecast to cross the Carolinas and bring the coldest air so far this season. High temperatures by Monday are expected to be in the upper 40s, despite full sunshine.
The Carolinas coast will be affected by an area of low pressure that is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. That system will cross northern Florida and move up the coast, forecasters say. It means a chance of rain from late Wednesday until early Friday along the Carolinas coast. But it’s expected to clear by midday Friday.
