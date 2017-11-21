Weather won’t be an issue in York County for Thanksgiving holiday travelers

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) invited a group of around 15 current or former farmers to his office in Rock Hill to discuss the future of the 2014 Farm Bill. The bill, which authorizes nutrition and agriculture programs in the United States, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2018. Norman said he will use opinions expressed by his constituents to create a list of priorities in crafting a 2018 Farm Bill.