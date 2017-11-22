‘Celebration of love’ shines light on Thanksgiving, 30 years of sharing

During the week of Thanksgiving, tradition and family take the spotlight in Chester County.
Tuesday was the day to celebrate one special tradition, a 30-year-old event that brings together family and strangers alike. The meal was provided by the family of Bobbie Brown, 80, and church members at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. The diners were adult clients from the Chester County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, and the county’s Social Services department.
“These people we serve are people who deserve not just a meal, but the joy that all of us can share,” Brown said. “God has blessed us all in different ways. These people are wonderful people.”
Brown and the late Gillie Mae Brown, a cousin by marriage, started the Thanksgiving week meal for special needs clients three decades ago with just a couple of hams and turkeys, and prayer that they could pay for the fixings. It has grown each year, and now serves close to 200 people. Donations come in to help defray the cost.
All the cakes, pies, stuffing, cornbread and everything else was homemade. There were seconds for everyone who wanted more.
Georgette Boulware, one of Brown’s daughters, called the annual event “a celebration of love.”
There were prayers and singing and hand holding and hugs. Joy was spread throughout interactions, sharing one thing that all have to offer: “Love,” Bobbie Brown said.
The guests were called “special guests” by all the volunteers and treated as such. They were walked into the church’ old fellowship hall behind the new building -- like a red carpet walk at the Oscars. They were all seated and told not to do anything except have a good time.
All the food was bought, prepared and served by Brown and the volunteers, including the church pastor, deacons, and ushers.
Brown’s daughters and grandchildren also helped. One guest rose to sing, and was applauded.
Brown vowed that the annual event will continue because the joy that is spread is larger than her or her family or even the church. Her family and other volunteers agreed.
Brown ended with a word of thanks to everyone present by saying this: “I love you all.”
The diners clapped and cheered, and the volunteers clapped and cheered for the diners. Because Tuesday they were special, and Bobbie Brown and her squad proved it.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
