Fort Mill High School student named U.S. Army All-American

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

November 22, 2017 10:46 AM

FORT MILL

His skill and commitment to teamwork were two of the reasons Fort Mill High School’s Thomas Fitzpatrick was named a 2018 U.S. Army All-American.

Fitzpatrick, a member of his school’s marching band color guard, was given his Army All-American jacket Tuesday as recognition that he will join more than 120 musicians and color guard members from high schools across the country, a release states.

“We are truly honored that he is part of our band,” said Fort Mill High School Band Director John Pruitt in a statement posted on the school district’s Facebook page.

The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band performs each year at halftime during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, a high school all-star event and football game Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game is televised on NBC.

“To be an Army All-American requires students to excel musically and academically, but most importantly, as young people of character,” said Elizabeth F. Wilson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing. “The U.S. Army is proud to honor all of our talented 2018 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band members and commend each of them on their selection to this elite group.”

