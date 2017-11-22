Rock Hill native to help kick off Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

When the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off Thursday with a band and cheerleaders from Fort Mill, there also will be a familiar Rock Hill face among the first people seen by tens of millions of television viewers.
Avionce Hoyles, 27, a professional theater performer born and raised in Rock Hill, will be part of a team that kicks off the parade at 9 a.m. in front of the famous Macy’s department store. Hoyles will be performing as part of the opening that includes Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, the Harlem Gospel Choir and others.
Hoyles has performed in musicals and plays including “Jesus Christ Superstar” in New York, Chicago and other cities.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments