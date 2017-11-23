Nation Ford marching band students rock the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

More Videos 1:34 Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say Pause 1:58 S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 1:13 Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:08 Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:46 Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving High School students from Fort Mill were broadcast across the U.S. Thursday morning as they performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.The Nation Ford High School Band was one of eight high school bands selected to perform in the parade. High School students from Fort Mill were broadcast across the U.S. Thursday morning as they performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.The Nation Ford High School Band was one of eight high school bands selected to perform in the parade. Courtesy of Mark Keenen

