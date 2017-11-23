More Videos

    High School students from Fort Mill were broadcast across the U.S. Thursday morning as they performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.The Nation Ford High School Band was one of eight high school bands selected to perform in the parade.

Nation Ford marching band students rock the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 23, 2017 04:40 PM

FORT MILL

Fort Mill students were broadcast across the U.S. Thursday morning as they performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Nation Ford High School Band was one of eight high school bands selected to perform in the parade.

The band left for New York on six buses carrying almost 350 students, parents and staff Monday.

The band was shown performing on NBC at 10:07 a.m.

The Fort Mill High School cheerleaders also performed in the parade, shown on NBC at about 10:30 a.m.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

