  • Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business

    A day after Black Friday, local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday. Liz Ross, owner of Southern Fried Chics in Rock Hill, said most of her sales are online, and Thursday through Monday will be heavily shopped days. However, she thinks supporting local business is important because Rock Hill is where her clothing and accessories boutique "went viral." Shoppers at The Children's Cottage in Baxter Village said shopping at local businesses is important for the economy and offers a more "pleasant" experience.

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

Bobbie Brown, the founder and organizer of an annual Thanksgiving week meal in Chester County, led a group of family and other volunteers Tuesday in hosting the 30th annual event for more than 100 special needs adults. The event was held at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. The diners are clients of the Chester County Board of Disabilities and Chester Department of Social Services, as well as others.

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) invited a group of around 15 current or former farmers to his office in Rock Hill to discuss the future of the 2014 Farm Bill. The bill, which authorizes nutrition and agriculture programs in the United States, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2018. Norman said he will use opinions expressed by his constituents to create a list of priorities in crafting a 2018 Farm Bill.

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

More than 600 runners and walkers flocked to Legal Remedy Saturday for the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races. The Junior Welfare League held the event to raise money for Pilgrims' Inn, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and York County Council on Aging. After the race early Saturday, participants lined up for a cold beer at Legal Remedy.

Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment

Large crowds gathered at Fountain Park in Rock Hill Friday evening for the Juneteenth Repeat event. Juneteenth is held annually in June to commemorate the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery, but was moved to Friday because of weather conditions. Friday night's celebration featured musical groups, dancers, food trucks and entertainers.