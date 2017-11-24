Can York County’s small businesses thrive this weekend? It depends, owners say

More Videos 0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff Pause 1:40 Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business 1:13 Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 2:04 Rock Hill residents remember civil rights legend Brother David Boone 1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 5:08 Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 1:11 TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business A day after Black Friday, local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday. Liz Ross, owner of Southern Fried Chics in Rock Hill, said most of her sales are online, and Thursday through Monday will be heavily shopped days. However, she thinks supporting local business is important because Rock Hill is where her clothing and accessories boutique "went viral." Shoppers at The Children's Cottage in Baxter Village said shopping at local businesses is important for the economy and offers a more "pleasant" experience. A day after Black Friday, local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday. Liz Ross, owner of Southern Fried Chics in Rock Hill, said most of her sales are online, and Thursday through Monday will be heavily shopped days. However, she thinks supporting local business is important because Rock Hill is where her clothing and accessories boutique "went viral." Shoppers at The Children's Cottage in Baxter Village said shopping at local businesses is important for the economy and offers a more "pleasant" experience. Tracy Kimball Tracy Kimball

A day after Black Friday, local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday. Liz Ross, owner of Southern Fried Chics in Rock Hill, said most of her sales are online, and Thursday through Monday will be heavily shopped days. However, she thinks supporting local business is important because Rock Hill is where her clothing and accessories boutique "went viral." Shoppers at The Children's Cottage in Baxter Village said shopping at local businesses is important for the economy and offers a more "pleasant" experience. Tracy Kimball Tracy Kimball