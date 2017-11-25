Picking up a friend from CLT airport on busiest travel day? Here are 5 tips to help.

Thanksgiving is over but Charlotte Douglas International Airport expects its busiest day of the holiday week is still ahead.
Sunday will see more than 31,000 travelers at the airport for departing flights, another 100,000 passengers on connecting flights and many more who call Charlotte home, returning from holiday travel. Saturday and Monday will be heavy-traffic days, too.
For those planning to pick up a friend or loved one at the airport this weekend, a few reminders and tips can make the airport visit less stressful:
▪ Charlotte Douglas’ cellphone lot has moved. The free temporary parking/waiting area for drivers is now beside the airport’s Long Term Parking Lot Number 1. Follow road signs and pavement markings.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Levels four through seven of the hourly parking garage offer free parking for the first 60 minutes. Use the walkway on level two, accessed by elevator, to meet your arriving passenger inside the airport.
▪ If your guest or loved one is using a cab, an airport employee is available most hours of the day to connect travelers with taxis waiting outside. Uber and Lyft pick-up zones are on the arrivals level outside Zone E.
▪ A ride on Charlotte Area Transit’s “Sprinter” bus is the cheapest way to get to or from the airport without having a driver. The fare is $2.20 each trip, with free local bus transfers. More information available on CATS website.
▪ Check the flight’s status to see whether your loved one’s trip may be delayed. Google will show real-time flight status details if you search for the airline name along with a flight number. Or, use a site like FlightStats if you aren’t sure which airline or flight number they are on.
For those departing Charlotte during the peak travel times, check out the airport’s online tips and real-time parking map to avoid unnecessary delays. Rental Car Road on airport grounds is currently closed to all non-employee traffic. Use Josh Birmingham Parkway to reach the terminal for departures or arrivals.
Anna Douglas: 704-358-5078, @ADouglasNews
Comments