Fort Mill health coach fundraises for charity while challenging families to exercise

A Fort Mill health coach is challenging families to work together to become healthier while at the same time helping local student-athletes.
Kicking off Jan. 8, Kristi Whitaker, 42, a health coach in Fort Mill, is hosting a Double Time 30-Day Challenge. The challenge will ask participants to work out and eat healthier while raising money for the Fort Mill Fitness Initiative. Interested families need to sign up by Jan. 2.
“My passion is helping people adopt healthy lifestyle habits that are sustainable,” Whitaker said.
Double Time is a 30-day program with a variety of workouts that take 32 minutes or less, according to Beachbody on Demand, the company that offers the workout.
Whitaker, a mom of three sons in Fort Mill schools and a certified health coach, will lead participants through the My Challenge Tracker app. She said participants can use the app to ask questions, see healthy lifestyle tips and share their struggles and successes.
“It has become this community of people supporting each other,” Whitaker said.
Through the Fort Mill challenge, families will complete Double Time workouts five-to-six days a week and eat healthily for 30 days.
“This challenge is a fun way to not only introduce healthy lifestyle habits to our kids, but have fun doing it together, while raising money to improve the health and fitness of the local youth by empowering them to live an active lifestyle at a young age at the same time,” the program’s official statement reads.
Whitaker said the workouts are designed to be done with partners, such as spouses, siblings or children. She said it’s important to instill healthy habits in children while they are young.
“It helps them not to have to undo bad habits as adults later on,” Whitaker said. “It’s something that is fun and gets the family laughing and spending time together doing something beneficial.”
For each family that enrolls in the challenge, Whitaker is donating $25 to the Fort Mill Fitness Initiative, an effort founded by Matt Brady of Body by Brady Personal Training that supports PE programs in Fort Mill schools and scholarships to cover athletic fees for middle and high school student-athletes. Fort Mill students pay a $100 athletic fee for each sport they play. The fees help pay for coaches’ stipends and game travel.
Whitaker, whose oldest son plays sports, said she knows not all families can afford the athletic fees.
“I want my children to be involved in sports and I would love for all the children in Fort Mill who would like to play sports to be able to,” she said.
To participate in the 30-day fitness challenge, families will enroll with a $160 Double Time Annual All-Access Beachbody on Demand and Daily Sunshine Challenge Pack, which includes streaming the Double Time workouts, calendars, an annual membership to Beachbody on Demand’s workout programs and cooking show and more.
The challenge is open to all families.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Want to participate?
For more information on enrolling in the Double Time 30-Day Challenge, visit the Double Time Challenge – Fort Mill page on Facebook or contact Kristi Whitaker at kristiwwhitaker@gmail.com.
The enrollment deadline is Jan. 2.
For more information on the challenge or other services, visit kristitrinityhealth.com.
