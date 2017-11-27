Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Rock Hill District: Lay Council, 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at New Mount Olivet Church, 527 Dave Lyle Blvd.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Sports Day, 10 a.m. Sunday. Wear your favorite team jersey. Sunday school at 9 a.m.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Annual scholarship program, 2 p.m. Sunday.
First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: The Crestmen of the Shenandoah Valley, Va., in concert and leading worship, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Love offering taken.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Men’s Choir anniversary, 5 p.m. Saturday. Youth Day Observance, Sunday.
Gethsemane Baptist Church, Darby Road, Chester: Ida Massey Federated Club fashion show, 4 p.m. Jan. 29 featuring full figure, men and youth fashions. Proceeds to the annual Book Scholarship Award. Tickets: $10. To participate call 803-385-3912 or 803-324-5389.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Lottie Moon week of prayer, Dec. 3-10. Mission March, Dec. 10. Bible Study and Liberty Kids, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Hopewell Baptist Church, Route 1, Sharon: Portrait Sunday is Sunday. Any one who wants to get a family portrait or self portrait is welcome. Photography sessions begin after the service. Packages of three sizes are $10; additional shots of children only (3 sizes), $10. You don’t have to be a church member to participate in the portraits.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mockingbird Lane, Rock Hill: Christian Singers 42nd anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-5th grade, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: No evening activities Sunday. Hearts of Gold to Columbia, 4 p.m. Tuesday to see Christmas lights. Mission groups and Women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bahá’í Faith
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 11:30 a.m. Sundays. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com
CATHOLIC
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Free Christmas play, The Birth of A King,” 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Free and open to the public. Refreshments after.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Celebrating the Holy in the Holiday Rush, 9:30 am.-noon Dec. 2 with Elena Ziegler. No charge but registration is appreciated at 803-327-2097.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: 25th Sunday after Pentecost. Holy Eucharist, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Temple Kol Ami will host Shabbaton Dec 8-9 with Rabbi Matt Dreffin of the Institute of Southern Jewish Life to lead us in prayer, spiritual exploration and cultural enrichment. The Shabbaton consists of Friday night Shabbat service, Saturday morning Torah study and Saturday evening Havdalah/Cultural programming. Free and open to the public thanks to a grant by the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte. Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. Join us for high holidays, bi-weekly services, youth group, and friendly and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Holy Communion at 8 a.m. (traditional) and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations received Sunday. Way of Life Bible study, based on Brian McLaren’s book “The Great Spiritual Migration Begins,’ 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. (traditional) with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Christmas parade gathering, 5:45 p.m. Friday for hot chocolate and popcorn. Youth Ministry “Drop and Shop,” care and entertainment for ages 3-fifth grade, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2.
METHODIST
Clover Chapel United Methodist Church, Kings Mountain Street, Clover: Christmas presentation by the children, youth and Chancel choirs, “Wonder as I Wander, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 featuring Charlotte Symphony violinist Tatiana Karprova.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Gold Diggers, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night suppers, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: pork loin, salad, carrots and potatoes, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday. Proceeds to the Mount Holly food pantry..
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Red Cross Blood Drive, 2:30-7 p.m. Nov. 30. Appointments: redcrossblood.org or 803-547-7538. Luminary sales begin Sunday. The Creche Nativities will be displayed in the Men’s Bible Room Dec. 3, the first Sunday of Advent. Bring Creches to share beginning Nov. 27. Chrismon service will during both services Dec. 3. both services.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Community senior social, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday with vegetable soup, grilled cheese, cornbread, crackers, dessert and tea.
NAZARENE
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Revival, 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with Bill Ulmet. Open to the commnity.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Faith Covenant Church, South Stonewall Avenue, Rock Hill:
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Chancel Choir presents “Sing Joy to the World,” 10 a.m. Dec. 10.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Special People Party, noon-2 p.m. Dec. 2. GAP/Legacy Christmas party, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS
Landmark Pentecostal Holiness Church, Lancaster: 37th annual B & B Craft Show, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 S. Plantation Road. More than 50 vendors, door prizes, pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and homemade vegetable soup and hot dogs. Bring non perishable food items to donate to HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Ladies exercise class, 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Cub Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts 7 p.m. Monday.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Service of Healing Hope for those who have lost a loved one, facing an illness, job uncertainty or other difficulty, 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Prayers music and quite time. ChristmasVille hot chocolate for the community, 6 p.m. Friday in front of the church.
Tirzah Presbyterian Church, Tirzah Road, York: Family movie night, 6 p.m. Dec. 8 to see “Polar Express.” Free popcorn and drinks. Open to the community.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Financial Peace University, a Biblical based system that teaches families how to manage their money, begins classes in January. Cost for the software is $100. Scholarships available. Sunday classes, 5:30 beginning Jan. 14; Wednesday classes, 7 p.m. beginning Jan. 17. Child care provided Wednesday. First lesson is no charge. Details: 803-366-3107, 803-487-4330 or srunner@comporium.net
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
