York County nonprofits celebrating national day of giving on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Humane Society of York County hopes to raise $10,000. The Anne Springs Close Greenway hopes to raise $5,000.
The two organizations are among other local nonprofits that will participate in Giving Tuesday, the national day devoted to supporting charities.
Giving Tuesday has fallen on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since its inaugural year in 2012, according to the Giving Tuesday website. Social media, using the hash tag #GivingTuesday, is used to inspire people to support causes close to their heart.
To see a full list of local organizations participating in Giving Tuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.org and search by city.
The Humane Society of York County, located off Regent Parkway in Fort Mill, wants to raise $10,000 that would be used help cover medical expenses for dogs. Thirteen of the shelter’s 24 dogs in the big dog room need medical treatment for ailments such as heartworms, or they need surgery or amputation.
To donate, visit humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org or support the Humane Society by shopping at the society’s Christmas store, at 304 and 306 Springcrest Drive in Fort Mill.
City Tavern in Fort Mill also is donating 10 percent of sales Tuesday to the Humane Society.
The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill also is joining the Giving Tuesday movement with a goal to raise $5,000. That is the annual cost to care for one mile of the Greenway’s 40-mile trail system, a release states.
To support the Greenway, donate online at ASCGreenway.org or text GIVEGW to 414-44.
From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Greenway also is hosting a Cocktails for Trails happy hour with Hobo’s and Full Spectrum Brewing Co. at Hobo’s in Fort Mill. Proceeds will go to the $5,000 goal. For a $20, tax deductible donation, guests will receive Hobo’s appetizers, drinks and can enjoy live music. Tickets can be purchased on the Greenway’s website.
“We are grateful for our members and users, and as a nonprofit we rely on the generosity of our Friends of the Greenway and other donors to help bridge the gap in dollars needed to help preserve 2,100 acres and support our incredible 40+ miles of trails,” said Denise Cubbedge, director of development. “#GivingTuesday allows us to be a part of a global celebration of generosity, while supporting something that has an increasingly special value to this community and is so close to home.”
In 2016, people across 98 countries raised more than $177 million online during Giving Tuesday for charitable organizations, according to a release from the Anne Springs Close Greenway.
Other ways to help
▪ York County SC Gives is partnering with local restaurants and nonprofits for Dine Out Do Good. Local restaurants are donating a percentage of sales to participating nonprofits.
Nonprofits include Family Promise of York County, the Heart to Heart Foundation, Early Learning Partnership of York County, the Arts Council of York County and the Boys and Girls Club of York County. For a full list of participating restaurants and organizations, visit the York County SC Gives website.
▪ Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill is asking for 100 donors to donate $100 to meet their campaign goal of $10,000. Donations can be made online at www.KeystoneYork.org.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Want to go?
▪ The Anne Springs Close Greenway Cocktails for Trails happy hour fundraiser with Hobo’s and Full Spectrum Brewing Co. at Hobo’s, located at 213 Main St. in Fort Mill: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, proceeds go toward the Greenway’s $5,000 goal.
▪ Dine Out Do Good with York County SC Gives: Local restaurants are donating a percentage of sales Tuesday to participating nonprofits. To see a full list, visit the York County SC Gives website.
