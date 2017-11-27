Burger joint opening Dec. 7 in Fort Mill, hosting ‘Pay What You Want’ events

A new Fort Mill burger joint will open next month in Fort Mill’s Kingsley Town Center.
Smashburger, a Colorado-based restaurant known for its beef burgers, will open for business Dec. 7 at 1329 Broadcloth St.
There will be three “Pay What You Want” events before the opening, followed by a day where all guests will receive one free regular Smashburger, and 100 guests will win free regular Smashburgers for a year.
Pay What You Want events are 11 a.m..-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Dec. 4, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 5. Proceeds from the events go to Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids, Orchard Park Elementary School and Children’s Attention Home, respectively.
Never miss a local story.
On Dec. 6, the first 100 customers in line will receive free burgers for a year.
The restaurant will open with regular prices on Dec. 7.
Rock Hill chocolate contest winners named
The Pump House and Hey Sugar Shop earned the top two prizes at the ninth annual Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza held Nov. 9 at Events at Manchester in Rock Hill.
The highlight of the event was the Chocolate Throwdown where area restaurants competed for the honor of creating the best chocolate dessert.
The Pump House took the Overall Best Dessert with a Chocolate Cheerwine cake, while Hey Sugar Shop won the People’s Choice Award with a Palmetto Pie creation that included oreo cake truffles and chocolate chip cookies.
The Decadent Dreams Chocolate Extravaganza benefits Keystone Substance Abuse Services.
Sipe law firm maintains spot in national rankings
The Sipe Law Firm in Rock Hill was recently named in the 2018 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.”
The firm has appeared on the list since 2010. The rankings are compiled by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.
Firms included on the list are recognized for professional excellence and typically receive high ratings from clients and peers. The principal of Sipe Law Firm is W. Henry (Hank) Sipe III.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments