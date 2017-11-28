Traffic alert: Expect slow going on I-77 in York County tonight, Wednesday night

Traffic on Interstate 77 will be slow tonight and Wednesday night to allow transmission tower lines to be pulled across the road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers will be set up on I-77, starting at 9 p.m. tonight and Wednesday night, to assist with traffic while Pike Electric pulls transmission tower lines across the interstate.
Traffic will be held in the northbound and southbound lanes between Sutton Road and the Catawba River Bridge. Drivers can use U.S. 21 as a alternate route, according to Lance Corporal Gary Miller of the highway patrol.
Miller said the operation will be a rolling road block. Vehicles will be allowed to drive on the interstate, but may experience a few minutes’ delay. Miller said the crew will be working for 4-6 hours each night.
The highway partrol has advised public safety personnel to travel on U.S. 21 during the two nights.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
