SLED investigating death of Rock Hill man at York County Detention Center

A man died early Tuesday morning while in custody at the York County Detention Center, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
The man has been identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Paul Morgan of Rock Hill, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said in a statement.
York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said in a statement that an inmate notified a detention officer that Morgan was “reportedly breathing abnormally.”
Detention staff called a medical emergency, called for EMS and began first aid at about 1 a.m., the statement says.
Morgan was taken to York County Detention Center by Rock Hill Police at about 11:10 p.m. Monday. Morgan was being held on charges of petit larceny, resisting police and furnishing contraband in a prison, the statement says.
The State Law Enforcement Division and the York County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death, Gast said. No foul play is suspected, Faris said in the statement. He said SLED was contacted to investigate as standard procedure.
