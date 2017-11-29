Rock Hill firefighters battle a house fire at 903 Annafrel St. Tuesday night. The one resident inside escaped unharmed but two people are displaced after the fire caused “heavy damage” to the home, fire officials said.
Local

Resident escapes unharmed after chimney fire causes ‘heavy damage’ to Rock Hill home

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 29, 2017 08:58 AM

ROCK HILL

A resident escaped unharmed after a fire that started around the chimney of a Rock Hill home caused severe damage, fire officials said.

Two people were displaced by the fire that caused “heavy damage” at 903 Annafrel St., said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department. The one person inside at the time was able to get out without injury, Simmons said.

Flames could be seen shooting from the home as firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire started around 6:15 p.m. Fire investigators have ruled the fire as accidental after it started around the chimney, Simmons said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

