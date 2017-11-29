It’s been a record year for travelers bringing guns to Charlotte’s airport

More Videos 0:35 Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship Pause 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 3:11 Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:27 One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting 0:34 York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017. Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017. TSA

Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017. TSA