Giving Tuesday helps Fort Mill greenway raise $17,000, supports local charities

The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill surpassed its $5,000 goal for Giving Tuesday, by more than $10,000.
The greenway joined other local nonprofits in Giving Tuesday, the national day devoted to supporting charities.
Greenway officials had hoped to raise $5,000, the annual cost to care for one mile of the Greenway’s 40-mile trail system. The campaign raised $17,000, said Alex Sheeler, greenway spokesperson.
“We are truly grateful for all the donors and partners who helped to make our #GivingTuesday campaign such an incredible success,” said Denise Cubbedge, director of development. “Nature is a cause that reaches each of us in unique way. We are encouraged by the outpouring of support from this community who cares deeply about preserving a place to experience nature for generations to come.”
The Humane Society of York County, off Regent Parkway in Fort Mill, raised more than $7,700 to cover medical expenses for the shelter’s dogs and cats, said Mary Beth Knapp, chair of the society’s board of trustees.
The money will be used to cover heartworm treatments, surgeries, infections and other medical needs for animals, Knapp said.
“There are a lot of good things it’s going to help,” she said.
Knapp said the shelter is always in need of donations and volunteers, either at the shelter, or its thrift and Christmas stores. Knapp said she encourages families to continue to give back during the holiday season.
“It brings people together on one mission and helps us continue doing what we do,” Knapp said.
To donate, visit humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org or support the Humane Society by shopping at the society’s Christmas store at 304 and 306 Springcrest Drive in Fort Mill. From 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, residents can take photos with Santa and their pets at the Humane Society of York County. Photos are $15 per picture.
York County SC Gives also partnered with local restaurants and 20 nonprofits Tuesday for Dine Out Do Good. Restaurants donated a percentage of sales to participating nonprofits, raising thousands for the charities, said Jennifer Graham, spokesperson for the effort.
Graham said accurate donation numbers were not available Wednesday as donations are still being tallied.
“The numbers coming in from yesterday are amazing,” Graham said.
Giving Tuesday has fallen on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since its inaugural year in 2012, according to the Giving Tuesday website. Social media, using the hash tag #GivingTuesday, is used to inspire people to support causes close to their heart.
