  • York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism

    The head of York County’s drug enforcement unit is pushing back against claims that his unit abuses its authority by conducting operations in unmarked vehicles and operating without dash cameras. Commander Marvin Brown says those procedures are ethically sound for pursuing major drug offenders. Rock Hill criminal defense attorney Brad Rawlinson criticized the unit in an open letter to several law enforcement agencies around the county.

David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com
Local

A day after Black Friday, local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday. Liz Ross, owner of Southern Fried Chics in Rock Hill, said most of her sales are online, and Thursday through Monday will be heavily shopped days. However, she thinks supporting local business is important because Rock Hill is where her clothing and accessories boutique "went viral." Shoppers at The Children's Cottage in Baxter Village said shopping at local businesses is important for the economy and offers a more "pleasant" experience.

Local

A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Local

James Robertson remains on death row in South Carolina after being convicted of murdering his parents during Thanksgiving week 1997. Robertson continues to appeal his 1999 conviction and sentence. A hearing in his appeal is set for Dec. 1. The Oxygen Network show "Homicide for the Holidays" is planned to air at 6 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature interviews with police, including Lt. Tim Hager of the York County Sheriff's Office, prosecutors and others, including The Herald's Andrew Dys who has covered Robertson's appeals since 2000.

Local

High School students from Fort Mill were broadcast across the U.S. Thursday morning as they performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.The Nation Ford High School Band was one of eight high school bands selected to perform in the parade.

Local

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) invited a group of around 15 current or former farmers to his office in Rock Hill to discuss the future of the 2014 Farm Bill. The bill, which authorizes nutrition and agriculture programs in the United States, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2018. Norman said he will use opinions expressed by his constituents to create a list of priorities in crafting a 2018 Farm Bill.

Local

Bobbie Brown, the founder and organizer of an annual Thanksgiving week meal in Chester County, led a group of family and other volunteers Tuesday in hosting the 30th annual event for more than 100 special needs adults. The event was held at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. The diners are clients of the Chester County Board of Disabilities and Chester Department of Social Services, as well as others.

Local

More than 600 runners and walkers flocked to Legal Remedy Saturday for the 7th annual Gobble Wobble 5K and 8K races. The Junior Welfare League held the event to raise money for Pilgrims' Inn, Rock Hill Parks Foundation and York County Council on Aging. After the race early Saturday, participants lined up for a cold beer at Legal Remedy.

Local

Large crowds gathered at Fountain Park in Rock Hill Friday evening for the Juneteenth Repeat event. Juneteenth is held annually in June to commemorate the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery, but was moved to Friday because of weather conditions. Friday night's celebration featured musical groups, dancers, food trucks and entertainers.