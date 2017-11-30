Rock Hill becomes ‘Winter Wonderland’ with opening of ChristmasVille festival

The turkey leftovers are gone. Now, it’s time for the magic of Christmas as downtown Rock Hill transforms into a “Winter Wonderland” for its annual ChristmasVille.
The four-day festival kicks off with opening ceremonies Thursday, including the arrival of Santa Claus. Christmas lights will twinkle and the sweet aroma of hot chocolate will fill the air as children perform holiday jingles and dancers dazzle the crowd.
Children can visit a life-sized Elf on the Shelf at the York County library at the “Elves in the Shelves” event 4-6 p.m. A middle school band and elementary school singers will perform at the “Deck the Hall Holiday Concert.”
Santa will arrive at the opening ceremony at 7 p.m. at Fountain Park, where he will perform with the Rock Hill Community Theatre. The Winthrop ChristmasVille Rockhettes will help “kick off” a weekend of 70 events at the festival.
Children can enjoy Cookies and Cocoa with Santa 7:30-9 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church after Thursday’s ceremony.
The events continue Friday-Sunday with a finale of fireworks early Sunday evening. For a complete list of events and locations, visit the festival website at christmasvillerockhill.com.
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4087
