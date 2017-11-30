Rock Hill middle school student brought knife to school, officials say

A Rock Hill eighth-grade student brought a knife to school in her book bag Wednesday, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The school resource officer at Dutchman Creek Middle School was notified at 12:40 p.m. that a knife was found in the student’s book bag in her locker, the report says.
An assistant principal told the officer a teacher overheard the student might have a knife, the report says.
School officials found a blue pocket knife. The student said she was bringing it to her dad’s house so he could sharpen it, the report says.
The student’s grandfather told police he thinks she forgot to take the knife out of her bag, the report says.
The student hasn’t made threats to anyone else or herself, the report says, and hasn’t had previous serious discipline issues at the school.
No charges will be filed. The student has been recommended for placement in alternative school, the report says.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068, @hgsmoot
