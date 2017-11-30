Local

Rock Hill middle school student brought knife to school, officials say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 30, 2017 02:07 PM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill eighth-grade student brought a knife to school in her book bag Wednesday, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The school resource officer at Dutchman Creek Middle School was notified at 12:40 p.m. that a knife was found in the student’s book bag in her locker, the report says.

An assistant principal told the officer a teacher overheard the student might have a knife, the report says.

School officials found a blue pocket knife. The student said she was bringing it to her dad’s house so he could sharpen it, the report says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The student’s grandfather told police he thinks she forgot to take the knife out of her bag, the report says.

The student hasn’t made threats to anyone else or herself, the report says, and hasn’t had previous serious discipline issues at the school.

No charges will be filed. The student has been recommended for placement in alternative school, the report says.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068, @hgsmoot

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

    Police charged the two owners of a York County, South Carolina cleaning business and an employee with drug charges late Wednesday after finding narcotics at the business southeast of Rock Hill.

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say
York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 3:39

York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism
No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery

View More Video