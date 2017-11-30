Indian Land family ‘overwhelmed’ by support after son hits tree with bicycle and dies

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

Angela Blackwell, 28, described by her lawyer as legally mentally retarded, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to inflicting great bodily injury on a child in the death of her 4-day old son whom she put in a refrigerator in 2016. The child froze to death after hypothermia, prosecutors said.