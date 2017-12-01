One dead in York County deputy involved in shooting north of York; SLED investigating

A man was shot and killed by a York County deputy Friday morning on Old Limestone Road north of York, police said.
The incident happened around 4 a.m.
Police responded to a report of a civil disturbance, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.
The sheriff's office confirmed the shooting incident in a statement around 7 a.m. Friday.
Faris said the man who was killed was white. His identity has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.
Faris said one officer was involved in the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative duty during the investigation, which is standard procedure.
The area around Old Limestone Road, including the intersections of Wood Road and Shiloh Road, remain blocked to traffic.
State Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating.
