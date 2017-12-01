Pick your spot: Check out route for 2017 Rock Hill ChristmasVille parade

Santa Claus is coming to Rock Hill tonight. There could be thousands of people waiting downtown to greet him.
City officials released a parade schedule, route and list of street closings ahead of Friday’s Rock Hill ChristmasVille parade.
The parade, which kicks off 6:30 p.m., is scheduled to begin at Oakland and Stewart avenues, proceed on Oakland, turn right onto East White Street, turn left through the parking lot next to Wells Fargo, left on East Main Street, and end at Fountain Park between Elizabeth Lane and Saluda Street.
Officials say the parking deck on the corner of Main Street and Elizabeth Avenue will be open, but drivers will have to enter via the Main Street entrance.
Never miss a local story.
Here is a list of downtown area street closings:
▪ Oakland Avenue from Cherry Road to Stewart Avenue will be closed to general traffic beginning at 2 p.m. for parade staging.
▪ The parade route will begin closing at 6 p.m., and will reopen when the parade has safely passed.
Friday, December 1, #ChristmasVille Road Closures— Grant the Gnome (@ChristmasVille) December 1, 2017
• Caldwell St. from Main to White
• Saluda St. from Main to Black
• Main St. from Dave Lyle to Elizabeth
• White St. & Oakland Ave. (5-10pm for Parade)
• Black St. & Elizabeth Ln. (after 10pm) pic.twitter.com/wukLZi8y9S
▪ Elizabeth Avenue between Black and White streets, Main Street between Elizabeth and Confederate avenues, and Reid Street between White and Main streets will be closed during and after the parade.
▪ On-street parking along the parade route and disbanding areas will be unavailable Friday.
▪ After the parade, the Elizabeth Avenue exit of the Fountain Park parking deck will be closed. The exit onto Main Street will be used.
Here are the street closings in #RockHill for #ChristmasVille for Saturday, Dec. 2. pic.twitter.com/c2OsMoEKFt— David Thackham (@DThackham) December 1, 2017
Here are the street closings in #RockHill for #ChristmasVille for Sunday, Dec. 3. pic.twitter.com/TlyzPcwsO1— David Thackham (@DThackham) December 1, 2017
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments