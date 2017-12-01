Rock Hill Christmas Parade on Dec. 1 will feature bands, floats and greetings from Santa on the second day of the ChristmasVille festival.
Pick your spot: Check out route for 2017 Rock Hill ChristmasVille parade

By David Thackham

December 01, 2017 11:40 AM

ROCK HILL

Santa Claus is coming to Rock Hill tonight. There could be thousands of people waiting downtown to greet him.

City officials released a parade schedule, route and list of street closings ahead of Friday’s Rock Hill ChristmasVille parade.

The parade, which kicks off 6:30 p.m., is scheduled to begin at Oakland and Stewart avenues, proceed on Oakland, turn right onto East White Street, turn left through the parking lot next to Wells Fargo, left on East Main Street, and end at Fountain Park between Elizabeth Lane and Saluda Street.

Officials say the parking deck on the corner of Main Street and Elizabeth Avenue will be open, but drivers will have to enter via the Main Street entrance.

Here is a list of downtown area street closings:

▪  Oakland Avenue from Cherry Road to Stewart Avenue will be closed to general traffic beginning at 2 p.m. for parade staging.

▪  The parade route will begin closing at 6 p.m., and will reopen when the parade has safely passed.

▪  Elizabeth Avenue between Black and White streets, Main Street between Elizabeth and Confederate avenues, and Reid Street between White and Main streets will be closed during and after the parade.

▪  On-street parking along the parade route and disbanding areas will be unavailable Friday.

▪  After the parade, the Elizabeth Avenue exit of the Fountain Park parking deck will be closed. The exit onto Main Street will be used.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

