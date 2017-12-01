Local

December 1, 2017 3:09 PM

Rock Hill area could feel big cool down later next week

By Steve Lyttle

Special to The Herald

ROCK HILL

Welcome to winter, meteorologically speaking.

December 1 marks the start of winter in the world of meteorology, and forecasters say the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Carolinas will get a solid dose of winter in about a week.

Meteorologists use whole months to define seasons, so winter runs from the start of December until the end of February, rather than the traditional Dec. 21 beginning of the season.

Forecasters say it won’t feel a lot like winter for the next several days. But computer guidance is coming into good agreement that the floodgates will open next week, allowing arctic air to spill into the central United States and then sweep eastward as the week goes on.

“Unlike November’s cold snaps, which lasted a day or two in the Central states, this impending cold spell is expected to last a while,” said Renee Duff, an AccuWeather meteorologist.

Computer models are showing an outbreak of cold air that would limit afternoon high temperatures in the Rock Hill area to the 30s by Dec. 15. Meteorologists stress that long-range forecasts are less-accurate than shorter-range predictions, but they say they are reasonably confident that a colder pattern will develop in the eastern half of the country.

In the meantime, mild weather is forecast for the region. High temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s through Tuesday – except for Saturday, when an onshore flow off the Atlantic is predicted to bring plenty of clouds and afternoon readings in the 50s to the Rock Hill area.

The first in a series of cold fronts is expected to arrive Tuesday night, and afternoon highs in the upper 40s are predicted by Thursday. After that, forecasters say, temperatures are likely to descend.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

Pause
Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:04

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 5:43

Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Drug raid at York County cleaning business 0:13

Drug raid at York County cleaning business

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship 3:34

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

  • One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting

    A man was shot and killed by a York County deputy at around 4 a.m. Friday morning on Old Limestone Road north of York, police said. Police responded to a report of a civil disturbance, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting

View more video

Local