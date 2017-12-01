Holiday Partners working to help families who face tough choices

Melissa Cupid is making some tough choices for her family this holiday season.
“We won’t have a tree or decorations, that’s not in the budget right now. But I will provide them with a good home cooked meal,” Cupid said.
Thanks to United Way of York County’s Holiday Partner’s Program, all four of her children will have presents on Christmas morning. Her 12-year old-son is hoping for some Legos. Her eight-year-old daughter is wishing for a sewing machine so she can stitch the clothes she designs for her Barbies. Her two youngest sons – four and five years old -- love cars and Ninja Turtles.
The holiday season is a time to help others. You can join the effort. Each year, Herald readers are invited to contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund.
That money will go to the Holiday Partner’s Program to help provide gifts for children, who Santa may otherwise overlook because the money simply isn’t there.
For Cupid, and many others, each day is a struggle.
For instance, the engine on her 2004 Nissan Quest recently gave out, meaning she’s out of work as a home health care worker until she gets reliable transportation. But she’s thankful that the van lasted as long as it did.
“It has over 150,000 miles on it, but it got us safely from New York to here, so I can’t complain. Not having a car with these kids is not easy, but I ask for rides,” Cupid said.
“The problem is, with four kids, they won’t all fit in a regular car. Sometimes I leave the 12-year-old at home to babysit. Sometimes I take the two youngest with me. You just have to get creative.”
She’s learned that lesson over the last few years.
The family fled a domestic violence situation last year, and stayed in a Charlotte shelter for 90 days. They spent last Christmas there. Thanks to the shelter program, they are now in their own home. Now that she’s out of work, it will be harder, especially since child support is rarely paid.
She’s also facing the loss of belongings she left up North, including her kids beds and toys and clothes. She said the rent on the storage unit there is past due, and the contents are due to be auctioned off Dec. 7.
But is not giving up.
She recently passed her insurance exam, and hopes one day to have her own insurance agency. She’s constantly checking out different programs and filling out forms to ensure that her children have the best opportunities possible. And she’s trying to figure out how to either get her van fixed or trade it for another vehicle so she can resume work.
“This whole thing that my family and I have been going through has helped me become a stronger person,” she said. “My kids have always known me to make the money and pay the bills and that everything will be OK. This year, with no car and me not working, I think they are a little concerned.”
That’s why she’s so grateful for the Holiday Partner’s Program.
“You may think that kids are not afraid of things, but they are,” Cupid said. “Toys take their minds off of all their worries, even if just for a little while. It allows them to use their imaginations and gives them a chance to just be kids.
“ I am incredibly thankful for this program.”
Want to help?
▪ Volunteer: To collect and pack gift bags, contact United Way at 803-324-2735 or visit volunteersignup.org/K3MFF.
▪ Financial contributions: Make checks payable to the Empty Stocking Fund and mail to The Herald, 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29731, or dropped off at the office. Donations also may be made online at unitedwayofyc.org/hp_donations. Contributors' names will be published in The Herald.
▪ Donate: New, unwrapped toys for all ages are needed. Collection boxes are set up at United Way at 226 Northpark Drive, Rock Hill; WRHI radio station, 142 N. Confederate Ave., Rock Hill; and Upper Palmetto YMCA locations throughout York County.
