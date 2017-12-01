Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade (PHOTOS)

Children march at the Rock Hill Christmas parade Friday.
An Ebinport Elementary School teacher waves to a crowd Friday night at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Gymnasts at Thomas Gymnastics flip down Main Street Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Richmond Drive Elementary School students march in the Rock Hill Christmas parade Friday.
A man dressed in a festive hat watches the Rock Hill Christmas parade Friday.
Parade watchers wave at marchers at the Rock Hill Christmas parade on Friday.
Parade participants wave to spectators Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Ebinport Elementary School students march in the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Northside Elementary School students march at the Rock Hill Christmas parade Friday on Main Street.
A girl waves to parade-goers Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade on Main Street.
An honor guard marches at the Rock Hill Christmas parade Friday on Main Street.
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Rock Hill Friday for the annual Christmas parade.
A motorcyclist rides on Main Street Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Scouts wave at spectators at the Rock Hill Christmas parade Friday.
Festive parade participants wave to crowds Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
A parade watcher waves Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Festive dogs and their owners walk on Main Street Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Winthrop University dancers march in the Rock Hill Christmas parade Friday.
Winthrop University students wave to parade-goers Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Parade participants ride on a float with a light pole Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Little girls dressed like gifts wave to the crowds Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
A man dressed like Batman shakes hands with kids Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story shakes hands with kids Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Members of the Northwestern High School color guard perform on Main Street at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Members of the Northwestern High School marching band perform at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
Riverwalk Academy students wave to spectators Friday at the Rock Hill Christmas parade.
